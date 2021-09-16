CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chloe Bailey Put An End To Those Future Dating Rumors Quite Cute And Expeditiously

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLMM5_0byBRsre00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AHX4_0byBRsre00

Source: Jeff Kravitz/Theo Wargo / Getty

As much as fans were elevating the rumor, Chlöe Bailey told social media gossipers during a recent Instagram live Q&A that she has never dated Future and doesn’t even know him.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe, one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Halle, explained to her curious followers. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

Watch the clip below provided by the Neighborhood Talk .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

It’s unclear where the rumor originated, especially because Future has been happily booed up with 23-year-old rapstress Dess Dior since last November, according to Capital Extra.

After shutting down the rumor, Chlöe switched gears and answered another fan question about whether she was a part of the Illuminati following her racy performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“You know what really cracks me up,” she added. “One moment, you all say that I talk about God too much, then the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves? I love God so much, and I love music and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.”

Chlöe has been slammed with a ton of criticism for her music video covering her new song “Have Mercy” in which the young starlet shows off her supple assets in a few sexy outfits. The “Ungodly Hour” crooner spoke to MTV News on Sept 10. to address the controversy.

“Men can glorify a** in their videos, I want to do it with this in a really artful, fun, beautiful way,” she explained. “And I think it’s so great how women can claim their ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it. We get to do it in the way that we want to, and it was really fun! I felt really pretty on the shoot days, and I look back, and I’m like, ‘that’s not the same person right here,’ but it was fun in the moment,” Chlöe added.

RELATED CONTENT: Brace Yourself And ‘Have Mercy’: Chloe Bailey Goes Solo, Upcoming Album Is On The Way

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Fans Are Praising Chloe Bailey for Showing Off Her Stretch Marks In Cover Art for Her New Single

This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Nicole Pomarico. Chloe Bailey's single, "Have Mercy," is on the way, but even though fans are hyped for new music, they're even more excited for the cover art she just shared for the song. Bailey shared the new photo on Instagram on September 6, and there's no denying that she looks amazing. Everything from her hair to her makeup to her outfit is flawless.
CELEBRITIES
K-Fox 95.5

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chloe and Halle Bailey Show Off Their Sisterly Love at the MTV VMAs

Chloe and Halle Bailey showed off their sweet sisterly bond as they attended the MTV VMAs together on Sunday night. The duo looked stunning as they stepped out on the red carpet walking hand in hand. While Chloe wore a silver gown, Halle looked equally as beautiful in a white cutout dress. Though the sisters didn't perform together as Chloe x Halle during the show, we did get to see the debut of Chloe's solo career as she performed "Have Mercy" for the first time ever. Halle even presented Chloe's epic performance like the proud sister she is. See more cute photos from their appearance ahead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bailey
justjaredjr.com

Chloe & Halle Bailey Stun on the MTV VMAs 2021 Red Carpet

Halle Bailey sticks close to sister Chloe Bailey as they arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sunday night (September 12) in New York City. The singing duo stunned in their gorgeous looks on the red carpet, ahead of Chloe‘s solo performance at the show tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Music Video#Mtv#The Neighborhood Talk#Instagram A#Capital Extra#Illuminati#Vmas#Mtv News
Elite Daily

Fans Are Calling Chloe Bailey The Next Beyoncé After Her Epic VMAs Performance

Chloe Bailey is best known as one-half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, but on Sept. 12, she delivered a dazzling solo performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Sure, she and her younger sis have figured out the formula for releasing bop after bop, but Chloe definitely has music magic of her own. Chloe Bailey's 2021 VMAs performance even has some comparing her to Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Unleashes ‘Have Mercy’ Music Video Trailer

Chloe Bailey is strutting towards Friday’s release of her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’ with vigor. The Murda Beatz-produced bop has been the subject of ample buzz and to-date its snippet has drummed up over 800,000 uses on TikTok. Adding fuel to the fire of excitement, the 23-year-old unwrapped a...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey & H.E.R. Wow Together at Lights On Festival 2021

H.E.R. is sharing the shine with her very own R&B festival, Lights On. And she invited Chloe Bailey as one of the names to blaze the stage with her. Currently riding the wave of success of breakout hit ‘Have Mercy,’ the performer showcased her versatility by teaming with H.E.R. to deliver a rousing rendition of ‘Black Dog’ by Led Zeppelin.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Pure Preciousness: Abby De La Rosa Marks Her Nick Cannon Twins Zillion & Zion Turning 3 Months

Proud mom Abby De La Rosa is marking her adorable twins turning 3-months-old. The DJ whose been open about her planned motherhood journey with the 40-year-old Power 106 FM host, is sharing a sweet update about their baby boys. "Don’t mess with the boyzz," Abby captioned a video of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir for their 3-month milestone with Eazy E's"Boyz In The Hood" playing in the background.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Chlöe Addresses Rumors That She’s Dating Future

With a rumor that appears to have surfaced out of thin air, Chlöe responded to chirpings on social media that she might have been dating Future. “I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe said during an Instagram Live session. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Nany and Kaycee Share a Cute Date Night on The Challenge

There's just one thing that can unite the house on The Challenge: Love. But not just any love. Really, just the love between Nany Gonzélez and Kaycee Clark, whose relationship has been blossoming on this season of the MTV reality show. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, when Kaycee takes things to the most wholesome next level ever by planning a surprise date night.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
thesource.com

Chlöe on Rumors of Dating Future: “I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life”

Chlöe is making sure that it’s known she is not dating Future. Social media has been running with a rumor about Chlöe and Future dating, but she has shut it down. “I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe said on Instagram Live. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”
MUSIC
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
988
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy