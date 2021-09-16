How to get an SR-22 without a car

this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for. An SR-22 is an insurance verification form that many states require from drivers who have committed serious traffic offenses, including violations like DUIs and hit-and-runs. If you’ve been required to get an SR-22, it’s vital to understand how these forms work and how to get them. Thankfully, your auto insurance company will generally handle most of the process. But not until you meet the requirements. While it may seem counterintuitive, you can be required to obtain an SR-22 without a car. In those cases, you’ll need what is called a non-owner SR-22.