GODFREY – With the recent departure of their former director of member services, the RiverBend Growth Association took time to reflect on its mission and evaluate how current staff members might best be able to meet the current and future needs of its membership. The result: A regrouping of responsibilities and new titles for two of its team members. Debbie Hagen, who started as an intern with the RBGA in 1994 before becoming a full-time staff member in 1995, is now the Communications Directo Continue Reading

GODFREY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO