Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK TWO START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL

Will Fuller was not active for the Dolphins game against the Patriots this past Sunday. That is because he was still serving a suspension from last season and he only had to sit out this previous game. With his suspension over, Fuller will make his debut as a Miami Dolphin and the offense cannot be happier. Fuller brings a ton of speed and playmaking to any offense but the downside has been his ability to stay healthy.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO