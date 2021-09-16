CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Accenture

Within the last quarter, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Accenture. The company has an average price target of $342.21 with a high of $395.00 and a low of $309.00.

