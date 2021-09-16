CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings For Fortinet

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 17 analysts have an average price target of $286.71 versus the current price of Fortinet at 302.5854, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 17 analysts rated...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

