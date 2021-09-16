CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks Koepka says Jena Sims helped him change his life

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka’s fiancee Jena Sims has helped him to become a better person. The eight-time PGA tour winner, in a new interview with Golf Digest, name-dropped the actress while explaining his personal growth in recent years. “The way I’m wired, I’m all on or all off. Maybe I didn’t understand...

The Spun

Former PGA Star Has Blunt Message For Brooks Koepka

The 2021 American Ryder Cup team is set, but former PGA star Paul Azinger believes one player should consider giving up their spot. During a recent interview with Golf Digest, American golfer Brooks Koepka explained how it’s difficult for himself to transition into the team dynamic of the Ryder Cup, calling it “different,” “hectic” and “a bit odd.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

Editor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims play everyone's favorite couples game

It’s been quite the week for Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion, in a recent interview with Golf Digest, started a bit of a golf firestorm with comments on the on- and off-course challenges associated with the Ryder Cup, noting how different it is to adopt a team mentality. Former U.S. captain Paul Azinger responded to those comments in a conference call Wednesday, suggesting that Koepka should “relinquish his spot” if his heart wasn’t truly in it.
GOLF
State
Georgia State
Fox News

Ex-Ryder Cup captain gives fiery response to Brooks Koepka's remarks on tournament

Brooks Koepka will be an integral part of the U.S. team during the upcoming Ryder Cup, but his latest comments on being on the squad drew ire from former member Paul Azinger. Azinger, who was the captain of the U.S. team when it ended its losing streak against Team Europe in 2008, took issue with Koepka’s latest comments about how the Ryder Cup takes away from the individual player. Azinger told ESPN if Koepka doesn’t like it, then he should give up his spot.
GOLF
FanSided

Brooks Koepka’s negative Ryder Cup perspective is disgusting

Brooks Koepka qualified for the 2021 Ryder Cup team and earned his right to be there, but after reading his interview with Golf Digest, he isn’t worthy of a spot on Team USA. Golf Digest put the four-time major champion on the cover of their latest edition, and the story...
GOLF
Henry County Daily Herald

Paul Azinger: Brooks Koepka should skip Ryder Cup if he doesn’t ‘love it’

Paul Azinger, a former U.S. Ryder Cup captain and current golf analyst for NBC, doesn't like what he's hearing from Brooks Koepka about the storied team golf competition on the horizon. Ahead of next week's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Azinger seized on comments Koepka recently made and questioned whether...
GOLF
Person
Jena Sims
Golf Channel

Steve Stricker: Brooks Koepka says wrist 100%, no issues with Bryson DeChambeau

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Early in Monday’s press conference, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was asked about Brooks Koepka’s injured wrist. European captain Padraig Harrington, who was seated next to Stricker, leaned in with a wry smile. Harrington was being playful, but there was a measure of transparency to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka’s Honest Admission

The United States hasn’t fared very well in the Ryder Cup as of late. The Americans have lost seven of the past nine competitions with the Europeans. There are several theories on why the United States golfers aren’t as good in the Ryder Cup format as the Europeans. Few, though, are more simple and to the point than this one: the U.S. golfers just don’t care about it as much as the Europeans.
GOLF
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has A Bold Message For Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka has never shied away from making a controversial comment and that’s what fans love about him. The star golfer knows he’s one of the best on the planet at his respective sport and he’s not afraid to say so. In fact, he did it yet again this week in a recent interview with Golf Digest.
GOLF
#Ryder Cup#Pga#Golf Digest#Nike#The Pga Tour#Pageant Of Hope
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To What Brooks Koepka Said About Tiger Woods

Earlier this week, star golfer Brooks Koepka made headlines with his comment about catching Tigers Woods‘ major mark. During an interview with Golf Digest, Koepka was asked if he thought he’d be able to win as many majors as Tiger. Ever the optimist, he suggested he’ll catch Jack Nicklaus by the time his career is over.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Could Billy Horschel or Patrick Reed replace Brooks Koepka at Ryder Cup?

The US and European Ryder Cup teams are now locked in and ready to go to battle at Whistling Straits, or are they?. Despite US captain Steve Stricker completing his team with his six wildcard selections, he fielded questions on the possibility that Brooks Koepka could withdraw with a wrist injury.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: What happens if Brooks Koepka can't play at Whistling Straits?

Steve Stricker's 12-man U.S. roster for the Ryder Cup is finally set. Now we just have to wait and see if all 12 will actually play at Whistling Straits in two weeks. On Wednesday, the American captain made his six selections for the team from the obvious (Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele) to the not-as-obvious (Scottie Scheffler). But there's a chance that Stricker will have to pick another golfer given the uncertain playing status of one of his automatic qualifiers: Brooks Koepka.
GOLF
New York Post

Brooks Koepka mystery hangs over Ryder Cup enthusiasm

The chemistry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau might not be a Ryder Cup issue after all. No, the two rival Americans have not put their feud behind them. Instead, it remains unclear if Koepka will be able to play at all as he deals with a wrist injury that kept him from joining his teammates at Whistling Straits for a Ryder Cup prep session this past weekend.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Brooks Koepka criticises ‘odd’ and ‘hectic’ Ryder Cup schedule

America’s Brooks Koepka has criticised the “hectic” Ryder Cup schedule and suggested that he does not favour the team event.Koepka will play in his third Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits between 24 September and 26 September.The four-time major winner won three points on debut at Hazeltine in 2016 and a further one and a half at Le Golf National two years later, but explained that the busy nature of the condensed event makes it tough to relax between matches.“It’s hectic. There’s no time to decompress,” Koepka told Golf Digest. “The mental side, you have to be able to turn it...
GOLF
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Telling Admission On The Ryder Cup

The U.S. will be relying on Brooks Koepka, among others, when it takes on the European squad in next week’s Ryder Cup in Wisconsin. The prestigious match play tournament, which is held every two years, has been dominated by the Europeans of late. Europe has won seven of the last nine events, including the 2018 championship in France.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka DIDN'T HANDLE Phil Mickelson body language when battling for USPGA

Brooks Koepka said that he couldn't handle Phil Mickelson's body language when they battled it out for the PGA Championship back in May. Mickelson overcame Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win his sixth major championship and to become golf's oldest ever major champion at the age of 50. Speaking to...
GOLF

Comments / 0

