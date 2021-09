The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan. The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week. Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.

