The Black Keys announce 10th anniversary ﻿'El Camino' ﻿reissue

After its 30th anniversary reissue, The Black Album by Metallica has saw a huge commercial boost, entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200. To celebrate its 30th anniversary milestone, a special remastered edition was reissued on September 10th. A limited edition box set was released, including the remastered album on a double LP and a CD, as well as three live LPs, 14 CDs, and six DVDs with unreleased content. And it was definitely worth it after fans clearly rushed to snap up the 30th anniversary reissue. As per Billboard, it’s the first time their self-titled number one album has been in the chart’s top 10 in 29 long years.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO