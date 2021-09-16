CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Black Keys announce 10th anniversary ﻿'El Camino' ﻿reissue

98online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Keys have announced a reissue of the band’s 2011 album El Camino in honor of its 10th anniversary. The super-deluxe edition will be released as a five-LP and four-CD package, as well as via digital outlets, on November 5. The track list includes the original El Camino remastered, a full, previously unreleased live recording from a 2012 concert in Portland, Maine, as well as a sessions with BBC Radio 1 and from the Los Angeles Electro-Vox studio.

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Radiohead Announces ‘Kid A’ & ‘Amnesiac’ Reissue With Previously Unreleased Music

Radiohead will reisssue their Kid A and Amnesiac albums as Kid A Mnesia, a multiple format triple-album set, via XL Recordings on November 5. Both albums arrive together along with the Kid Amnesiae bonus LP featuring previously unreleased material recorded during the sessions that spawned the companion albums. The band previewed Kid Amnesiae by sharing “If You Say The Word” from the set.
MUSIC
98online.com

Static-X announces 2022 Rise of the Machine tour

Static-X has announced a 2022 headlining tour. The outing, dubbed the Rise of the Machine tour, is set to kick off February 21 in Portland, and will wrap up April 3 in San Francisco. Other artists on the bill include Fear Factory and Dope, as well as Mushroomhead and Twiztid on select dates.
djmag.com

Motorbass' 'Pansoul' to get 25th anniversary reissue on Ed Banger

Motorbass' 1996 album 'Pansoul' is getting a reissue via Ed Banger to mark its 25th anniversary. Due out next month, the reissue takes in the album in remastered form, pressed on a double 12". It will be available in an edition of 1,000, and will be vinyl only. The only...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
98online.com

Rival Sons reissuing 2011 album '﻿Pressure & Time'

Rival Sons have announced a reissue of their 2011 album, Pressure & Time, in honor of its 10th anniversary. The package will be available on standard CD and vinyl, due out November 12, as well as a limited edition deluxe version, which will be released in March 2022. In the...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

‘The Black Album’ by Metallica returns to Billboard 200 Top 10 thanks to that 30th anniversary reissue

After its 30th anniversary reissue, The Black Album by Metallica has saw a huge commercial boost, entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200. To celebrate its 30th anniversary milestone, a special remastered edition was reissued on September 10th. A limited edition box set was released, including the remastered album on a double LP and a CD, as well as three live LPs, 14 CDs, and six DVDs with unreleased content. And it was definitely worth it after fans clearly rushed to snap up the 30th anniversary reissue. As per Billboard, it’s the first time their self-titled number one album has been in the chart’s top 10 in 29 long years.
MUSIC
98online.com

Wait a minute my Ghoul: Volbeat & Ghost announce co-headlining tour

Volbeat and Ghost have announced a U.S. co-headlining tour for 2022. The joint outing is set to kick off January 25 in Reno, Nevada, and will travel all across the country before wrapping up back West March 3 in Anaheim, California. Along with the Danish rockers and the Swedish metallers,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Thoughtcrimes Announce Reissue of Tap Night For October 2021 Release

Long Island-based hardcore band Thoughtcrimes has announced that they will be reissuing their critically acclaimed debut EP, Tap Night, on October 8 via Pure Noise Records. The six-song album includes two previously unreleased tracks called “Wedlock Waltz” and “Misery’s A Muse” which was also released today along with a hand-drawn, animated video created by Rymer’s brother, Tom and artist Riley Schmidt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#The Black Keys#Abc Audio#Digital#Bbc Radio 1#Brothers#Riaa
98online.com

Mastodon announces fall tour with Opeth

Mastodon has announced a U.S. tour for this fall. The trek, which will be a co-headlining run with Opeth, is set to kick off November 16 in Asheville, North Carolina, and will wrap up December 5 in Denver. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 17, at 10 a.m. local time.
MUSIC
98online.com

Coheed and Cambria announces livestream of upcoming show on tour with The Used

Coheed and Cambria has announced a livestream of an upcoming show on the band’s ongoing co-headlining tour with The Used. The concert will take place this Sunday, September 19, at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. For fans who don’t live in or can’t make it to the Garden State, you can watch performances from both bands live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
HOLMDEL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
yourvalley.net

Scottsdale Philharmonic celebrates 10th anniversary of its founding

Scottsdale Philharmonic’s upcoming Oct. 10 concert marks the start of the 10th season of presenting classical music to Valley residents. Since its founding in 2012, the orchestra has presented more than 40 concerts, for free or a small donation, to more than 55,000 classical music lovers. Starting last year, concerts...
98online.com

Watch Dead Sara's “Hypnotic” new video

To mark the release of their new album Ain’t It Tragic, Dead Sara have dropped a video for one of the album’s tracks, “Hypnotic.”. Filmed in LA, the video has a distinctly retro vibe, somewhere between the ’80s and ’90s. At one point, frontwoman Emily Armstrong is seen standing on a fire escape wearing a skintight white bodysuit with a red patch over her nether regions.
antiMUSIC

Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue

Rival Sons have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Pressure and Time" album with a special limited-edition reissue. The new limited deluxe edition will be pressed on gold vinyl and will include a 48-page hardcover picture book that will feature rare photos of the band alongside memorabilia and concert flyers.
ROCK MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Kiss Announce Massive 'Destroyer' 45th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1976 Concert

Kiss will mark the 45th anniversary of their 1976 LP Destroyer with a massive reissue packed unreleased demos, alternate versions and a 1976 concert. The 4-disc + 1-Blu-ray Super Deluxe version of Destroyer 45th, due out November 19th, features the remastered album — which boasted the band’s hits “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Beth” — along with 15 Destroyer-era demos from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, nine of which have never been released.
ROCK MUSIC
98online.com

Metallica announces surprise Chicago show

Following last week’s surprise San Francisco concert, Metallica has announced another intimate, last-minute show. Tonight, the metal legends will play the 1,100-capacity Metro club in Chicago. Tickets will cost just $20 and will only be available in-person at the venue. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required. You can start...
TV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy