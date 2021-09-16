The Black Keys announce 10th anniversary 'El Camino' reissue
The Black Keys have announced a reissue of the band’s 2011 album El Camino in honor of its 10th anniversary. The super-deluxe edition will be released as a five-LP and four-CD package, as well as via digital outlets, on November 5. The track list includes the original El Camino remastered, a full, previously unreleased live recording from a 2012 concert in Portland, Maine, as well as a sessions with BBC Radio 1 and from the Los Angeles Electro-Vox studio.www.98online.com
