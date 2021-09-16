James “Richard” Morris, age 89, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Mr. Morris was born on October 11, 1931, in Habersham County, Georgia to the late James Virgil and Nellie Terry Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lavada Dorsey, Margie Clark, Barbara McClurg, and Sarah Harrison Boatwright. Mr. Morris was a self-employed carpenter, working all of his life in carpentry. Richard was very passionate about Gospel Music, having a group complied mostly of his family that he sang and toured with for several years. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Richard loved his family very much, he was known to his grandchildren as “Papa”.