Minnesota United announced today the club has signed defender Chase Gasper to a new four-year contract, starting in 2022. “Arguably, our 2019 draft was as good a draft as anybody has had for years and years. Three guys who we know that can contribute,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “If you look back to when he started for the team, his level of performance has been so consistent. He’s been terrific. I always talk about what people put into the football club, he puts something into this football club every single day. Great attitude, great professional, great teammate. We’re so pleased that another player, who we consider one of our own, has decided to commit as well.”

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO