MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Close to 200 cancelations of Metro Transit bus routes this weekend kept many commuters waiting for a ride. The cancelations are due in part to a shortage of bus drivers. That’s the case not only in the Twin Cities, but in other cities across the country. Acting Chief Operating Officer Brian Funk says people connected to Metro Transit’s alert system did get messages when routes were cancelled. He believes the driver shortage led to the cancellations. “We know that if we told you we’re coming, we need to be there, and it’s not fair when that doesn’t happen,” Funk said....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO