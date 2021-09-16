News Bites – September 16, 2021

*Total Cases: 34,175 (+973 from last week) Total Cases in Berthoud: 1,556 (+108) 7-day case rate per 100k: 229 (+47) COVID patients in hospital: 80 (-4) 9.25% of the population of Larimer County has been reported to have contracted the virus. Deaths attributed to the virus comprise 0.82% of reported cases. Of reported deaths, 25% were age 75 to 84 and 48% were 85 and older. 9 people in the county between the ages of 25-54 have died.