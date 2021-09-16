BTIG to Open Regional Office in Miami Beach
Financial Services Firm is Third to Announce a Local Presence Here. Chalk up another win for Miami Beach’s Targeted Industry Incentive Program. City Manager Alina Hudak announced today that New York-based global financial services firm BTIG will open a regional office here. The company which specializes in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services will utilize the expedited plan review and permitting incentive.www.remiamibeach.com
Comments / 0