CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market continues to roll along, inventory remains a challenge for local homebuyers. The 4,069 homes for sale in the greater Charlotte area as of Sept. 5 represented a 38.2% drop from more than 6,500 properties during the same time a year ago, according to the monthly report Canopy Realtor Association released today on local residential real estate activity. That left the 16-county region with a 0.8-month supply of available homes, compared to a 1.5-month level last year.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO