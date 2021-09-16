CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What Is Prosciutto And Is It Safe To Eat?

By Hannah Twietmeyer
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The charcuterie board has maintained its popularity for years and comes topped with a variety of delicious options. Creamy wedges of French Brie and shaved parmesan accompanied by fig spread, sweet honey, and an assortment of seeded crackers give you a solid start when you make your own version of this classic spread. While these items start you off right, no charcuterie spread comes complete without some form of pink, paper-thin, fatty ribbons of Italian ham.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Best Nut to Eat to Reduce Inflammation, Says Dietitian

Satiating and delicious, nuts are one of the healthiest snacks you can grab — especially while on the go. Whether you prefer to eat roasted pistachios with cheese and grapes or sprinkle cashews onto your morning bowl of oatmeal, there are so many ways nuts can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Also, trail mix is very much still a thing!
NUTRITION
Real Simple

What to Eat, Drink, and Avoid to Help With Constipation

Doctors and dietitians recommend these tips to keep things moving. Constipation is a common complaint and an extremely uncomfortable situation. The American Academy of Gastroenterologists defines constipation as "when you have infrequent (less than three) bowel movements each week or hard-to-pass bowel movements (meaning they are painful or you have to strain), have hard stools, or feel like your bowel movements are incomplete." An estimated 63 million Americans complain of some sort of constipation issue, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Calories#Specialty Food#Food Drink#French#Eataly#Spoon University#Walden Labs#Prosciutto Di Parma
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

The World's Biggest Sandwich Chain Is Discontinuing Popular Sauces and Dressings, Say Employees

Subway's tuna may have been under fire in recent months, but it seems their condiments are still extremely favored—so much that some Subway customers haven't missed clues that certain sauces and dressings are suddenly disappearing from the sandwich assembly counter at the world's biggest fast-food chain. As customers ask what's up with the recent vanishing of their favorite sandwich toppings, insiders confirm that Subway is starting to put the squeeze on some of its sauces.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Nigella Lawson Trick Makes For Grease-Free French Fries

Nigella Lawson is the domestic goddess we all aspire to be like. We love Lawson's tips and tricks, which range from resourceful (using up stale bread to make a panzanella salad) to truly indulgent (adding bacon to our brownies). During lockdown, the "Nigella Bites" host shared her technique for frying up delicious, crispy French fries without the greasy, oily taste or feel. See, she really is a goddess! If you've had time to peruse her latest cookbook "Cook, Eat, Repeat," which has 50 new recipes, then you would know that the celebrity chef really is all that.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Burger King Item Has The Highest Calories Of Any Major Fast Food Burger

Fast food is a staple of the American diet — and a sometimes irresistible one at that. Linchpin SEO notes there are more than 200,000 fast food restaurants in the United States and about 50 million American customers who eat fast food daily. Though most fast food customers agree that these meals are "bad for your health," according to a Supplements 101 survey, that does not change the fact that on an average day, nearly 85 million Americans will eat fast food. As many people know, fast food and high calorie counts tend to go hand in hand; not to mention saturated fat, sugar, and sodium to boot.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory

When it comes to memory power and concentration, food choices can make a difference. Let’s examine some of the smartest foods for your noggin. Is the right fat where it’s at when it comes to brain food? Unsaturated fats (considered healthier fats) may help protect and preserve your memory. Diets that contain plenty of healthy, unsaturated fats have been linked to lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Healthiest Breakfast to Eat?

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. After a night of sleep and fasting, your body needs to be replenished with nutrients and energy it needs to function throughout the day. Eating a healthy breakfast can help you stave off snack cravings and improve your concentration....
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

What Tyra Banks Really Eats In A Day

Aside from being the host of "America's Next Top Model," Tyra Banks is quite the foodie. In fact, just months ago, she launched SMiZE ice cream. And, during a recent episode of Harper's Bazaar's #FoodDiaries series, she opened up about what a typical day of eating looks like for her.
CELEBRITIES
Medical News Today

What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is an eating method that encourages a healthy relationship with food. It promotes body positivity and focuses on recognizing and honoring hunger. Dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch coined the term “intuitive eating” in their 1995 book, Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Diet Approach. However, they were not the...
DIETS
Sioux City Journal

Foods to avoid before a flight and what to eat instead

Flights can be stressful, but it is especially stressful on your digestive system because you eat foods you normally wouldn’t eat at random times. Here are a few foods you should avoid. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

3-Cheese Grilled Cheese With Prosciutto & Nectarine

What’s more comforting than a warm grilled cheese on a crisp autumn day? And no matter what cheese or bread you prefer, you really can’t go wrong. This particular grilled cheese recipe is the perfect gooey treat to soothe the transition from summer to fall. With a decadent blend of Gruyère, cheddar, and Brie, the flavors highlight notes of cultured butter, grassy funk, and nutty sharpness. It’s also the tail end of nectarine season, so I added the beloved stone fruit for a sweet touch, as well as prosciutto for an extra savory kick (though if you’re a vegetarian, this sandwich is just as good without it). Crisp up the bread until golden brown and take a big bite. —Marissa Mullen.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Truth About Garlic Coca-Cola

The fact that there is an entire museum dedicated to horrifying foods is really quite a puzzlement – after all, why would anything disgusting ever be considered to be food? The Drinks Business reports on the aptly named Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden, which treats visitors to an exotic array of panic-inducing sights and smells.
DRINKS
KISS 106

If You Were Going to Stress-Eat an Entire Bag of Something, What Would It Be?

Stress-eat: Eat or overeat as a means of relieving stress or anxiety, rather than from hunger. Oxford Dictionaries. Have you ever just had an exceptionally long day at work (#8HourConferenceCall) and you get home and you realize you didn't get a chance to eat breakfast and you wolfed down your lunch and you're exhausted and hungry and you really want a nap, but it sounds more fun to just shovel some food into your face to decompress. Yep! That was me. Tuesday afternoon. And you know what I did?
HEALTH
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy