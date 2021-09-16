Unique labor conditions spur people to seek health insurance
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from 312,000 the week prior, which was a pandemic low. While losing a job can often mean losing health insurance, the Biden administration says a record number of Americans are now covered by insurance through the Affordable Care Act; nearly three million Americans signed up during open enrollment between February and August this year.www.marketplace.org
