San Diego, CA

Unique labor conditions spur people to seek health insurance

By Amanda Peacher
marketplace.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from 312,000 the week prior, which was a pandemic low. While losing a job can often mean losing health insurance, the Biden administration says a record number of Americans are now covered by insurance through the Affordable Care Act; nearly three million Americans signed up during open enrollment between February and August this year.

www.marketplace.org

