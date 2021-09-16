CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Consent by Registration, Marsy's Law and Venue Guidance Top Pa. Supreme Court Argument List

By Max Mitchell
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral big-ticket items are set to highlight the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s oral argument session that is set to kick off Tuesday. Over the course of three days, the justices are set to hear a total of 12 cases, including arguments about a proposed victim’s rights bill and whether Pennsylvania’s business registration law, which requires companies to consent to jurisdiction here, is constitutional.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned. The court issued its arguments calendar for late November and early December on Monday. Mississippi is asking the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

State Supreme Court Justice declares ‘Ruthie’s Law’ unenforceable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Supreme Court Justice Donna Siwek has ruled Ruthie’s Law “unlawful, unconstitutional and unenforceable.”. The law, which also bears the name “Erie County Local Law 2-2017,” was approved by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in July 2017. It was enacted to deliver protections for residents of nursing homes who may be the victims of abuse.
BUFFALO, NY
omahadailyrecord.com

Only a Select Few Will Witness Upcoming Term’s Supreme Court Oral Arguments

If you’re planning to watch the United States Supreme Court hear arguments in person this fall, forget about it. While the top court announced that this fall’s docket will be heard live in the majestic chamber, the public will not be admitted to the building. Practically speaking, only the justices, court personnel, the credentialed press and counsel will attend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WHYY

Delaware Supreme Court hears arguments over FOIA requests for Biden’s papers

Delaware’s Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday from a group demanding access to President Biden’s Senate papers now being held at the University of Delaware. The conservative foundation Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation are suing the University of Delaware over the school’s denial of requests to access documents from President Biden’s 30 years in the U.S. Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIFR

Woman becomes first to get re-do hearing under Marsy’s Law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman whose son died in a crash in Winnebago County five years ago becomes the first to challenge a prosecutor’s actions under Illinois’ Marsy’s Law, which gives victims or their family members a voice in court. Elizabeth Alvarado wants a re-do of a hearing to...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registration#Supreme Court Argument
WBAL Radio

Supreme Court going back to in-person arguments

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court is returning to its iconic courtroom in October to hear in-person oral arguments for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the justices to conduct business over the phone. Oral arguments scheduled for the October, November and December sessions will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJCL

South Carolina Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh's law license

Above video: your Wednesday morning headlines (9/8) The Supreme Court of South Carolina has suspended Alex Murdaugh's license to practice law, effective immediately. The court document states, "The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asks this Court to place respondent on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(b) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement (RLDE) contained in Rule 413 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR). Respondent consents to the issuance of an order of interim suspension in this matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law.com

Third-Party Assault Liability Case Law Updates Concerning Duty of Care and Causation

Third-party assault cases, commonly referred to as negligent security cases, have been on the rise for decades and are known for their exaggerated verdicts. In these cases, there is an allegation the plaintiff, or the decedent, was assaulted or harmed in some way by a third party while on the defendant’s property and that the property owner and/or landlord are liable under a negligence theory.
LAW
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Equal justice at issue in Marsy’s Law

At first thought, Marsy’s Law seems to be a good idea, and in many ways it is. On the other hand, there are some Sixth Amendment issues that need to be addressed and other ways the proposed law could be problematic.
LAW
wbaa.org

Court Hears Arguments On Emergency Powers Law's Constitutionality

It’s now up to Indiana courts to decide whether a new emergency powers law is unconstitutional. Attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly faced off in court Friday to make their arguments. The law, HEA 1123, allows the legislature to call itself into session during a public emergency...
POLITICS
wabi.tv

State Supreme Court hears arguments on Farmington explosion lawsuit

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The state’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit connected to the fatal 2019 explosion in Farmington. A property owner wants full access to documents detailing an investigation into the incident. Randall Dean is suing the Maine Office of the State Fire Marshal. Dean’s properties...
FARMINGTON, ME
The Independent

Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple

A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing reported by KCUR-FM, cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.Mark McCloskey who is among several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022, pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy