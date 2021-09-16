Consent by Registration, Marsy's Law and Venue Guidance Top Pa. Supreme Court Argument List
Several big-ticket items are set to highlight the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s oral argument session that is set to kick off Tuesday. Over the course of three days, the justices are set to hear a total of 12 cases, including arguments about a proposed victim’s rights bill and whether Pennsylvania’s business registration law, which requires companies to consent to jurisdiction here, is constitutional.www.law.com
