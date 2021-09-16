Consent by Registration, Marsy's Law and Venue Guidance Top Pa. Supreme Court Argument List

Third-party assault cases, commonly referred to as negligent security cases, have been on the rise for decades and are known for their exaggerated verdicts. In these cases, there is an allegation the plaintiff, or the decedent, was assaulted or harmed in some way by a third party while on the defendant’s property and that the property owner and/or landlord are liable under a negligence theory.

LAW ・ 4 HOURS AGO