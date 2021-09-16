CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Fairbury City Council: Fire department gets software approval

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBURY — The Fairbury Fire Department will be able to better prepare for fires and incident response thanks to action taken by the Fairbury City Council Wednesday evening. A pre-incident fire planning proposal was approved from FlowMSP for an annual cost of $800. The company focuses on solving common problems associated with pre-plans such as the amount of time spent gathering information, how to easily share information with command and sharing with mutual aid partners.

