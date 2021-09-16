CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Downtown Brooklyn's New York Transit Museum reopens

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwBmr_0byBMPQU00

Take a train back in time at the New York Transit Museum, a Downtown Brooklyn institution that has been closed for more than a year during the pandemic but now it's back open.

"We are back, and we are elated to be back. It was a very long closure. We were closed for about 17 months," says Concetta Bencivenga, director of New York Transit Museum.

The New York Transit Museum was in no rush to reopen. Staff wanted to make sure they could keep staff and guests safe.

"Get a slot, get a ticket. Bring your mask, bring your vaccination proof to please come visit with us."

It's like going through a portal to years past.

"We have over 100 years of a vintage fleet for you to explore and walk through and sit in," Bencivenga explains.

One exhibit below ground features a 1936 decommissioned IND subway station. This exhibit has been up since February 2020, but it's new to visitors due to the museum's closing.

"It tells the story of these two incredible photographers that photographed the construction of the New York City subway system."

The museum is only open Fridays through Saturdays and Sundays for now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Rush, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Brooklyn#New York City Subway#Ind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy