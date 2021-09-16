CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘The worst transatlantic blow-up since the Iraq war’

By RACHAEL BADE
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE — The newly announced Australia-UK-U.S. alliance against China has sparked fury in France, where it is being received as “the worst transatlantic blow-up since the Iraq war in 2003,” report Stuart Lau, Jacopo Barigazzi and David M. Herszenhorn. — French Foreign Minister JEAN-YVES LE DRIAN: “It’s...

truanada shadadpresa
3d ago

HAHHAHAHA.... both Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama are ecstatic with the Joe Biden presidency. no longer will they be the worst president. but let's be real... most of this blame doesn't fall on Joe. a good good majority of this blame falls on the Democrat and independent voter who put Joe in office. this blood is on your hands. don't skirt your responsibilities and or accountability. this is on you. your kids go to work first. #laughingatyou

Reply(5)
8
Darrell Dewayne Jackson
3d ago

It's not his fault. He doesn't know what he's doing. His brain died way before he was elected. This elder abuse should be stopped.

Reply
9
save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

Joe continues to make friends and then make them enemies. Except those from China.

Reply(8)
13
