New mental health center opens at Bridgeport's Hall Neighborhood House

A new mental health center has opened at Hall Neighborhood House in Bridgeport.

The nonprofit's new mental health center is located on their campus at George E Pipkins Way.

Officials say mental health is their top tier priority for 2022.

Executive Director Bob Dzurenda says he is proud to be providing a service in partnership with Optimus Health Care that's urgently needed, regardless of a patient's ability to pay.

The nonprofit has also chosen to take part in a child care study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, focusing on children's experiences in early care and education programs nationwide.