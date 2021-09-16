CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

New mental health center opens at Bridgeport's Hall Neighborhood House

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A new mental health center has opened at Hall Neighborhood House in Bridgeport.

The nonprofit's new mental health center is located on their campus at George E Pipkins Way.

Officials say mental health is their top tier priority for 2022.

Executive Director Bob Dzurenda says he is proud to be providing a service in partnership with Optimus Health Care that's urgently needed, regardless of a patient's ability to pay.

The nonprofit has also chosen to take part in a child care study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, focusing on children's experiences in early care and education programs nationwide.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

