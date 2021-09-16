Moderna Says It's "Wrestling" With This Question About Future Shots
After months of speculation, President Joe Biden announced in August that COVID-19 boosters would be made available to the general public pending approval. The decision immediately sparked a debate among health experts and officials who claimed that the additional shots may not be necessary for everyone just yet. Ongoing research has provided some answers, including how those who are highly vulnerable might benefit from a booster if they received the Pfizer vaccine. But according to Stephen Hoge, president of vaccine manufacturer Moderna, there are still some questions that his company is "wrestling" with when it comes to future shots.bestlifeonline.com
