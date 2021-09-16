CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google and City of Pittsburgh unveil online public Environmental Insights Explorer

By Nate Doughty
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
The Sustainability and Resilience Division of Pittsburgh's Department of City Planning has unveiled a new Environmental Insights Explorer. Developed by Google Inc., the new tool aims to allow residents to visually understand different environmental impacts in the region and see how emissions can be decreased by creating efficiencies in the transportation, building and energy sectors as well as with tree canopy coverage.

www.bizjournals.com

