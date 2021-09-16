Google and City of Pittsburgh unveil online public Environmental Insights Explorer

COVID-19 Roadblocks Doesn’t Stop Vista Tourism Industry From Thriving While tourism largely came to a halt worldwide during the pandemic, hotels in Vista said they were able to stay afloat — and even find success — thanks to the community, which includes the extreme sports industry that drove economic growth in the city. ﻿It might have been a surprise for some to see the upscale boutique Ayres Hotel opening in July 2020 — two months after the state of California announced its stay-at-home order. Kate Jordan, director of sales for Ayres Hotel, said, despite the expected slow start, business has been steadily improving over the last 17 months. Vista Manufacturers at Forefront of Supply Demand The interruption of the global supply chain has caused Vista businesses to boom as they work toward fulfilling the needs of American buyers. Experts say American businesses were forced to look to domestic manufacturers as a result of the pandemic, which in turn resulted in a focus on Vista, a city that is home to a variety of manufacturers including those in the life science, aerospace and information technology. This domestic economic boom isn’t ending anytime soon either.

VISTA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO