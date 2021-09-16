CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State faces Auburn, looking for 7th straight win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 22 Auburn (2-0) at No. 10 Penn State (2-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC). Line: Penn State by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Both teams will look for early bragging rights in the first game of a home-and-home matchup that also could serve as a resume builder for both squads. The Nittany Lions are playing for their seventh straight win while Auburn looks for its third straight in a rare visit to a Big Ten stadium.

