Mark Ingram: Texans Can Be a 'Championship-Type Team' Despite Outside Expectation

Most expected the Houston Texans to be one of the NFL's worst teams this season. Mark Ingram sees things differently. Very differently. "We don't care what nobody say. It's all about what we believe in this locker room, it's all about what we believe in this building, and we believe we have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team," Ingram said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "That's what we have all aspirations for. If you're not playing this game to be a champion, if you're not playing this game to be the best, if you're not playing this game to win, then you're in the wrong business. And that's what we all believe and that what we're all pushing for, that's what we're working for."