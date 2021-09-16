CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mark Ingram: Texans Can Be a 'Championship-Type Team' Despite Outside Expectation

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost expected the Houston Texans to be one of the NFL's worst teams this season. Mark Ingram sees things differently. Very differently. "We don't care what nobody say. It's all about what we believe in this locker room, it's all about what we believe in this building, and we believe we have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team," Ingram said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "That's what we have all aspirations for. If you're not playing this game to be a champion, if you're not playing this game to be the best, if you're not playing this game to win, then you're in the wrong business. And that's what we all believe and that what we're all pushing for, that's what we're working for."

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Mark Ingram ready to go where no Alabama running back has gone

Mark Ingram is preparing to go where no Alabama running back has gone – into an 11th NFL season. In 2020, Ingram joined Johnny Davis as the only former Alabama ball-carriers to play in 10 NFL seasons. Davis played from 1978 through 1987 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. As a fullback and special-teamer, Davis totaled 314 rushing attempts in his 10 seasons.
NFL
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 2 Waiver Pickups: Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram go from handcuffs to breakouts in Week 1

Chances are, around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, you felt like you knew nothing about fantasy football. Now, you feel like you know everything. Let's face it, we're all closer to the former than the latter, but either way, the season stops for no one. Most fantasy owners, even those who won their matchups, are undoubtedly frustrated with at least a few players on their team, but our top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds can help you scratch that itchy trigger finger and point you in the right direction. As usual, the opening week's waivers period is shaped by injuries (Raheem Mostert, Jerry Jeudy) and surprise breakouts (Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, Christian Kirk, Juwan Johnson, Jameis Winston). Ingram, Winston, and Kirk are no stranger to fantasy rosters, but few expected them to shine the way they did right away.
NFL
TexansDaily

Mark It Down: Veteran Signing Paying Off For Texans

In Mark Ingram, the Houston Texans didn't acquire merely your prototypical running back. The 11th-year veteran also brings with him a presence and energy that has already left a huge mark on his teammates. "Your presence on this football team and what you mean is very important," head coach David...
NFL
TexansDaily

Doubters Fueling Texans' Championship Hopes

The airwaves and newspapers may have been filled with doubters coming into the season, but the Houston Texans' players haven't let this get to them. In fact, it's quite the opposite. The players are using this doubt as fuel to push them forward to prove the doubters wrong. Look no...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#American Football#Good Morning Football
Sporting News

Week 2 Fantasy Busts: Jameis Winston, Mark Ingram goes from hot waiver pickups to potential busts

Fantasy football is back, and we got our first taste of fantasy football disappointments last week. They were great to see if you were facing one, but doesn't it seem like your players are the only ones who didn't show up? Anyway, these letdown weeks will occur regularly. so we have to try to identify Week 2 fantasy busts before they happen. Of course, some come out of nowhere, but we can take factors such as matchups, injuries, and previous game ineffectiveness to pinpoint possible bust candidates and inform your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Texans take early lead with Mark Ingram II TD run

The Texans got on the scoreboard first. In Sunday's regular season opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium, RB Mark Ingram II rumbled in for a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Ingram, who carried five times for 12 yards on the possession, found the end zone three...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Mark Ingram carries load for Texans

While his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, have been signing running backs off the street, Mark Ingram prepared for his first game with the Houston Texans. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, Baltimore running backs JK Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards sustained season-ending injuries, leaving the Ravens remaking their running-backs room on the fly in preparation for Monday night’s season-opening game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mark Ingram is one of the trendiest fantasy football adds

After Week 1 of the fantasy football season, Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram is one of the most popular free agent pickups. In August, we published an article saying why Mark Ingram was going to be the better fantasy football option than David Johnson and why he should be on the only Houston Texans running back on your roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RB Mark Ingram emerging as key player for the Texans

The Houston Texans released a “Mic’d Up” video from the team’s Week 1 victory, 37-21, over the Jacksonville Jaguars starring none other than running back Mark Ingram, one of the team’s copious free agent signings. In March, the signing was considered questionable despite any familiarity with coach David Culley, coming...
NFL
KEYT

Ingram has energetic, veteran presence on rebuilding Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Mark Ingram was brought to Houston to help improve a running game that ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. He’s already helped the Texans run the ball better. Perhaps more important, he’s added an energetic, veteran presence the rebuilding team desperately needed. Ingram worked with Texans coach David Culley in Baltimore, where Culley was an assistant. Culley says Ingram is the type of player who reflects his coaching philosophy.
NFL
houstontexans.com

What Mark Ingram II means to HC David Culley, locker room | Daily Brew

After a rough 2020 season with injuries, COVID-19, and a gradually diminishing role with the Ravens, the veteran RB was back and looked as good as ever and happy to be playing for Culley again. "He's always been the same guy to me," Ingram said. "He's always been consistent about...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy