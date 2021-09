No metalcore record is more ferocious than Converge‘s Jane Doe. Not the music that influenced it nor the music that was affected by it. As a teenaged metalhead, I found out about them while browsing through the roster of bands on Equal Vision Records‘ website. The now-iconic album art created by frontman Jacob Bannon depicts a strange woman’s face tilted up with a look of doom and resignation. It scared me the way horror movies scare me, so I decided to give it a play. I had never been so shocked by music before listening to this album, never heard anything so precise and severe. Jane Doe made me uncomfortable, and I wasn’t sure if I liked it or not, but I wanted to keep listening. It felt like a challenge to absorb something so abrasive and rhythmically intricate.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO