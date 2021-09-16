Diablo 2: Resurrected developer interview — Post-launch plans, classic bugs, and keeping the core game intact

Diablo 2 has been around for more than 20 years. For many people — myself included — it's the pinnacle of the hack-and-slash RPG genre. There will undoubtedly be a ton of longtime fans coming back to the world of Sanctuary, if only to take in the gorgeous new look. There will also be a lot of Diablo 3 players checking it out, as well as complete newcomers discovering the series for the first time. So how does the Vicarious Visions team (a subsidiary of Blizzard Entertainment) balance the needs of veterans and greenhorns?