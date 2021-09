General Motors said Monday it has fixed the production flaws that created a fire hazard in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will start replacing them next month. The fixes address a fire hazard that prompted a recall of more than 140,000 Bolts, and a warning to car owners not to park their vehicles in garages or leave them plugged in overnight. The company confirmed 13 fires involving the faulty batteries, a GM spokesman told AFP. The automaker said LG plants have resumed battery production and are adding capacity so "replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October."

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO