EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci has been tapped to play Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming feature film about the late musical icon Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on Houston’s epic life and music. Kasi Lemmons is directing, with Anthony McCarten penning the script. Davis was the lawyer-turned-music producer and executive who had an extraordinary eye for spotting talent. That ability to find a star before they erupted on the scene led him to the wildly talented Houston before anyone knew who she was...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO