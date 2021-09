Truepill Inc., a digital health and pharmacy startup and fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley, plans to open its Greater Cincinnati operations later this year. Truepill, which received approval at the end of August for a more than 1.48%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, plans to open its Sharonville pharmaceutical fulfillment facility in November. The company signed a lease for nearly 20,850 square feet of space in Enterprise Business Park, located at 2718-2722 E. Kemper Road.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO