Vandalia Man Charged With Damaging Fairlawn Cemetery Property

A Vandalia man has been charged with damaging government supported property at Fairlawn Cemetery. 36-year old Jason E. Nowlan is charged with criminal damage to government supported property as information states that he is alleged to have knowingly damaged a “white marble display table” at Fairlawn Cemetery. The charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison. Nowlan is also charged with two more serious counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon as he is alleged to have possessed a knife with a 7 inch blade and a knife on a necklace with a 4 inch blade. Both of those counts are class 3 felonies which are punishable by up to two to five years in prison.