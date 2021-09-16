CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia Man Charged With Damaging Fairlawn Cemetery Property

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vandalia man has been charged with damaging government supported property at Fairlawn Cemetery. 36-year old Jason E. Nowlan is charged with criminal damage to government supported property as information states that he is alleged to have knowingly damaged a “white marble display table” at Fairlawn Cemetery. The charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison. Nowlan is also charged with two more serious counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon as he is alleged to have possessed a knife with a 7 inch blade and a knife on a necklace with a 4 inch blade. Both of those counts are class 3 felonies which are punishable by up to two to five years in prison.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Vandalia, IL
Vandalia, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Vandalia, IL
Government
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy