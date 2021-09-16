CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders Philip's will sealed to protect royal 'dignity'

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state. Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage...

