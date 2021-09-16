$38 Inflatable Dachsund Will Make Trick-or-Treaters Smile More Than Candy Ever Will
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Not everyone wants spooky creatures out in their yard during Halloween. The grim reaper, creepy jack-o'-lanterns, and skeletons just don't do it for some! I totally understand why some are going this adorable route instead. Yep, you can put a giant inflatable dog out on the lawn this Halloween.www.wideopenpets.com
Comments / 0