$38 Inflatable Dachsund Will Make Trick-or-Treaters Smile More Than Candy Ever Will

Big dogs, big personalities, and bigger costumes. Small dog breeds seem to get all the attention. Cute little dog hoodies, dog clothes, bow ties, pooch purses, strollers, and costume ideas like bumble bees always seem to focus on diminutive dogs. But what about big dogs? For dog lovers of XXL sized dogs, it might be harder to find the perfect lion mane, bat wings, or Disney, Star Wars, Superman, or Wonder Woman costume in extra large. But with Halloween on the way, we say it's time for the gentle giants we love to show off and grab the spotlight.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO