$38 Inflatable Dachsund Will Make Trick-or-Treaters Smile More Than Candy Ever Will

By Allison Johnson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Not everyone wants spooky creatures out in their yard during Halloween. The grim reaper, creepy jack-o'-lanterns, and skeletons just don't do it for some! I totally understand why some are going this adorable route instead. Yep, you can put a giant inflatable dog out on the lawn this Halloween.

www.wideopenpets.com

country1025.com

Hidden Valley Releases “Treat-Sized Ranch Packets” To Hand Out To Trick-Or-Treaters

Halloween is coming and the folks at Hidden Valley are tired of Hershey and Mars having all the fun… so…… let them eat Ranch. Hidden Valley has released “Treat-Sized Ranch Packets” with the hopes that people will hand them out to trick-or-treaters this Halloween. The packets are shaped like little bottles of ranch, contain 0.5 fl. oz. each, cost $20 for a bag of 30, and can be purchased RIGHT HERE.
Bigger is Better: Perfectly Petrifying Costumes for Huge Halloween Hounds

Big dogs, big personalities, and bigger costumes. Small dog breeds seem to get all the attention. Cute little dog hoodies, dog clothes, bow ties, pooch purses, strollers, and costume ideas like bumble bees always seem to focus on diminutive dogs. But what about big dogs? For dog lovers of XXL sized dogs, it might be harder to find the perfect lion mane, bat wings, or Disney, Star Wars, Superman, or Wonder Woman costume in extra large. But with Halloween on the way, we say it's time for the gentle giants we love to show off and grab the spotlight.
ABC News

New candy trick-or-treaters won't want to trade this Halloween

If chocolate is your trick-or-treater's sweet of choice, then these new Halloween candies are sure to win them over this season. Hershey's has a new lineup of Halloween-themed treats this year, from Frankenstein-inspired Reese's to ghoulishly green Kit Kat bars. Check out all the limited-time treats below. Reese’s Peanut Butter...
Confectionary News

Hotel Chocolat promises more treats than tricks this Halloween

BOO BOXES – £8. 16 individually wrapped chocolate shapes. Choose milk, caramel or vegan-friendly 70% dark. This classic chocolate box is filled to the brim with a mixture of Hotel Chocolat’s classics and their Halloween specialities. Fourteen filled and solid chocolates, featuring salted caramel cream, peanut and hazelnut pralines, caramel oozy eyes, milk chocolate skull and more.
#Halloween Candy#Inflatable#Trick Or Treaters#Halloween Party
Satisfy Finnicky Felines With These Cat Condoned Costumes

Cats are a little more finnicky than dogs, but even they can wear a cute costume on Halloween!. You've seen all the dogs in your neighborhood dressed up on Halloween. They look adorable, but you have a cat at home. That keeps you out of the pet parent Halloween fun, right?
Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
Doorbell Cam Shows Jogger Being Stalked by a Mountain Lion

Do you ever have the feeling you're being watched even though you can't see anyone or anything? There's a good chance that happened to a jogger recently as he WAS being watched...by a mountain lion. This harrowing moment was captured by a home doorbell security camera showing a runner out...
Life Hacks for Dog Owners: From Baby Powder to Parsley-Fresh Breath

Life with your dog can be crazy, but it's always worth it. If you're a dog person, you can't imagine your home without the sound of paws running down the hall or the soft snores your dog lets slip whenever you lay down to cuddle. You're used to eating dog hair with every meal, and long walks are a part of your daily routine.
