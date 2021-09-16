Summerfest 2022 returning to early summer dates, but keeps weekend format

A Milwaukee boxing club that’s set to send about seven competitors to the USA Boxing Inc. national championship this December is moving to a new home on the near west side. Founded five years ago by husband and wife Nick and Casie Fischer, MKE Boxing Club has about 30 members aged 8 to 58. They currently train in a temporary space in the Forest County Potawatomi Community’s Wgema campus at 33rd Street and West Kilbourn Avenue.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO