Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest 2022 returning to early summer dates, but keeps weekend format

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the producer of Summerfest, has set the dates for the 2022 festival, which will again be held in a weekend-only format.

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

