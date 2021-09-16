Gift shop reopens at main library

A gift shop has reopened at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s main branch in downtown Toledo, the library announced Thursday.

Called “Art & Soul,” the gift shop showcases handmade jewelry, pottery, glass, paper, wood, and children’s items by local and regional artists.

The shop is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“Toledo has so much creative talent, and the community is wonderfully supportive of the arts," said Stephanie Scigliano, shop co-owner, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be back open and hope the community will come see us again at Main Library."