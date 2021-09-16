Abstract Autumn Trees

For Susan Marsh, it goes far beyond the sensuousness of color. The fall reminds that there is humbling glory beyond our own impermanence. EDITOR'S NOTE: On Sept. 19, 2021, the FBI announced that the body of missing traveler, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22, had been found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground managed by the Bridger-Teton National Forest just east of Grand Teton National Park. Her disappearance has attracted national attention, sadness and, of course, our condolences are with her family and friends. Spread Creek, which affords spectacular views of the Tetons, is a beloved camping spot (often overrun by people during these Covid times) and a fine place for day hiking. When a traumatic event like this happens, it engenders compassion for the victim and alters the way we think about place. In this new essay below, Mountain Journal columnist, award-winning writer/naturalist and retired Forest Service backcountry specialist Susan Marsh reflects on finding a grounding place in autumn. Marsh over the years has been a regular visitor to those public lands in and around Spread Creek. The events of the last several days have been on her mind.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO