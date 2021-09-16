ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jackson McLaren, Atlantic

Jackson McLaren’s two touchdowns in the first half of Atlantic’s non-district game against Shenandoah went a long way towards a big victory last week. The junior wide receiver’s lone catch of the night was an 11-yard out route that went for the Trojans’ first score of the year. On defense, he intercepted a Mustang pass and returned the ball 65 yards to begin an eventual 37-13 rout of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes.