Atlantic, IA

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jackson McLaren, Atlantic

By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson McLaren’s two touchdowns in the first half of Atlantic’s non-district game against Shenandoah went a long way towards a big victory last week. The junior wide receiver’s lone catch of the night was an 11-yard out route that went for the Trojans’ first score of the year. On defense, he intercepted a Mustang pass and returned the ball 65 yards to begin an eventual 37-13 rout of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes.

www.swiowanewssource.com

