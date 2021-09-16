CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

One of Cincinnati’s largest commercial builders rebrands

By Tom Demeropolis
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 4 days ago
The parent company of one of Cincinnati’s largest general contractors in Cincinnati is changing its name to clear up any confusion about the organization.

