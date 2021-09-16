CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady teases he could play until he's 50

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Several months after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh career Super Bowl championship, Bucs general manager Jason Licht raised eyebrows when he admitted he told Brady he believed the future Hall of Famer could play until he's 50 years old.

"I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50," Licht said at that time of Brady, who turned a young 44 last month.

Brady and longtime teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski addressed the issue in the latest video shared by the Buccaneers on Thursday:

"I don't find it so difficult," Brady said when asked about staying in the league at least another six years. "Plus in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement.

"I think I can. I think it’s a yes."

Brady visibly isn't slowing down and earned FedEx Air Player of the Week honors after he threw for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in last Thursday's season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

