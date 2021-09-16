CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate flees mom’s funeral and gets 900 miles away in cuffs, Mississippi officials say

Cover picture for the articleA Mississippi inmate who got away from guards while being escorted to his mother’s funeral has been caught — nearly 900 miles away, according to corrections officials. Authorities captured 33-year-old Garnett Hughes in northern Ohio on Tuesday after a five-day search, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement. U.S. Marshals, who aided in the arrest, said Hughes was still wearing one of his handcuffs.

