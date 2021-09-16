Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 2%; Leap Therapeutics Shares Jump
Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,557.75 while the NASDAQ fell 0.67% to 15,060.25. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.79% to 4,445.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,539,100 cases with around 666,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,347,320 cases and 443,920 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,034,610 COVID-19 cases with 588,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 226,445,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,661,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0