Judge orders Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state. Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen.

