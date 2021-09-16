CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Through End Of Year

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik and "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will share hosting duties for the embattled gameshow through at least the end of the year. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

LeVar Burton Retires Quest to Become ‘Jeopardy’ Host: ‘It Wasn’t the Thing I Wanted After All’

LeVar Burton is retiring his quest to become the next “Jeopardy” host. While on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton explained why he’s no longer interested in the gig, which is now shared by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings after former executive producer Mike Richards’ firing. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something…they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Trevor Noah on Thursday night. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Best Life

See How "Jeopardy!" Honored Alex Trebek in the Season Premiere

On Nov. 8, 2020, Alex Trebek, the widely adored Jeopardy! host of 37 years, died of pancreatic cancer. While his family, friends, and fans mourned his loss, the show had the nearly impossible task of finding someone to replace him. After all, the show must go on. Jeopardy!'s Season 38 premiere aired on Sept. 13 with a new host, but Trebek's memory was not forgotten. Officials from the show and the former host's family found a very special way to honor him and ensure that his memory lives on at the studio. Read on to see how Jeopardy! paid tribute to Trebek.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
blackchronicle.com

Most Unapologetically Black Moments From the 2021 Emmy Awards

Tonight (Sept. 19), the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are taking place at the L.A. Live entertainment complex. The show is sure to be filled with exciting moments that will keep viewers entertained, celebrating the best television and streaming shows. All those months of binge watching have finally paid off and we predict the show will highlight the most amazing Black talent in the television industry.
SOCIETY
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021: Allison Janney fills ‘Mom’ farewell with hilarity and heart — can she pull off an upset?

Allison Janney’s time as Bonnie Plunkett on the CBS sitcom “Mom” began and ended in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in a community rec room, but a lot has changed in her performance over the intervening eight seasons and 170 episodes. Janney won two Emmys for the role as an uproarious if not exaggerated recovering alcoholic mother and grandmother, but her farewell nomination this year recognizes a much more mature but equally hilarious version of the character. Bonnie Plunkett has grown, and so has Janney’s performance. Can she pull off an Emmy upset? In a previous Emmy spotlight published before the nominations,...
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Hallmark Christmas Movie Star Brennan Elliott’s Co-Star Revealed

There has been a lot of speculation recently about who would co-star with Brennan Elliott in his new, upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie. At the moment, the film could be titled Open By Christmas or Be Mine, but one thing we know for sure is who Brennan’s co-star is going to be. Read on to find out everything we know about the Christmas movie so far.
MOVIES
Parade

These 25 Performers Have Been Snubbed By the Emmys More Than Any Other Actors!

Fair warning: When you watch the 73rd annual Emmy Awards (Sept. 19 on CBS), prepare for some of your favorite stars to go home empty-handed—again. That’s because the show remains a tough competition for even the most established TV actors and actresses. “It’s frustrating,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush. “Some people do their best work and yet just don’t get in the winner’s circle.” The reasons vary, from rotten timing (“Imagine going against Julia Louis-Dreyfus every year,” says Roush) to being on the “wrong” network—one without the clout to swing big votes—or on a traditional broadcast platform in the age of powerhouse streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy