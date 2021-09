Pop Art Representation of a Positive COVID TestShafin Protic. "Would you be willing to volunteer your time one day out of the week at a COVID testing site?" The question settled in a twisted knot in the pit of my stomach. The idea of placing myself in front of so many people possibly infected with one of the deadliest viruses this country has seen in generations... was not an easy yes. After a quick back and forth with the site manager discussing safety precautions and where I would be working in relation to the public, I swallowed my hesitations and agreed.

