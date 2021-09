Carley Parente was named a senior captain for the North Branford girls’ volleyball team heading into the 2021 fall season. (Photo courtesy of Carley Parente) Carley Parente played competitive volleyball for the first time as a freshman at North Branford High School, and it didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the sport. Carley has gone on to see success with the T-Birds’ girls’ volleyball team by becoming a varsity starter in her junior year and a now a team captain as a senior.

NORTH BRANFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO