AI Insta-Baddies & Fingersleeves

The sickening thud you hear when camera – or smartphone – meets ground, having temporarily loaned it to a youngling. It’s not good. Neither is the wailing sound you make on having to pay for yet more inkjet printer cartridges, having had the audacity to print literally several photos during the past week. myFirst Insta Wi (£50, available November) aims to solve both issues – with a dash of retro, a hunk of plastic and quite a lot of thermal paper. The device itself is a chunky camera that records up to 12MP images and 1080p video. It weighs just 232g and is designed for smaller hands. Then there’s the printer bit. Duly loaded with thermal paper (available to buy from myFirst, natch), the camera can insta-print black and white snaps in about ten seconds – or labels designed in the myFirst app. Prints are cheap – pennies each – and if you want to go old-school and revert to a colour inkjet, you can squirt snaps from the Insta Wi to a phone via the magic of Wi-Fi. Just maybe hold back on the wailing, eh?

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO