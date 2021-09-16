CANCELED: Belfast Maskers cancels 2021 ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions this month for their 2021 holiday offering, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. “In this hilarious family-oriented comedy, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history,” said Maskers, in a news release “You won’t believe the mayhem, and the fun, when the Herdmens collide with the Christmas story head on!”