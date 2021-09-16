Smoky Mountains park to hold town halls on Black history

The entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park is viewed on October 18, 2016 near Cherokee, North Carolina. It is visited by more than 9 million people each year.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — Officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park have scheduled three town hall events to introduce the public to Black history within and around the park.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Black history in the park by attending a 30-minute program, according to a news release. Facilitators will then lead an open discussion about current research and upcoming projects.

“While African Americans have been in the Great Smoky Mountains region since at least the early 16th century, knowledge of their presence is relatively low,” a press release from GSMNP said. “The park is conducting this research effort to better understand the untold history of the African American experience in southern Appalachia.”

The first town hall is scheduled for Thursday at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. Future town halls are scheduled for October at the University of North Carolina Asheville and Western Carolina University.

