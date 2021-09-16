CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Smoky Mountains park to hold town halls on Black history

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQV3K_0byBCpgK00
The entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park is viewed on October 18, 2016 near Cherokee, North Carolina. It is visited by more than 9 million people each year.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — Officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park have scheduled three town hall events to introduce the public to Black history within and around the park.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Black history in the park by attending a 30-minute program, according to a news release. Facilitators will then lead an open discussion about current research and upcoming projects.

[ ALSO READ: Talking About Race: The history of race in Charlotte’s Schools ]

“While African Americans have been in the Great Smoky Mountains region since at least the early 16th century, knowledge of their presence is relatively low,” a press release from GSMNP said. “The park is conducting this research effort to better understand the untold history of the African American experience in southern Appalachia.”

The first town hall is scheduled for Thursday at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. Future town halls are scheduled for October at the University of North Carolina Asheville and Western Carolina University.

(Watch Below: Black History: Selma Burke)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Morris Baker
4d ago

You are kidding me. Blacks don’t care about history unless they can play the victim with it.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte restaurateur bringing BBQ joint to Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte restaurateur Jim Noble is bringing his signature barbecue dishes to Optimist Hall. [ ALSO READ: Local restaurants take precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise ]. His namesake barbecue restaurant, Noble Smoke, will operate from a 527-square-foot food stall at the adaptive-reuse development just north of uptown,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
53K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy