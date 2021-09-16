CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 22: Meet new Hershey Bears coach Scott Allen, one month until puck drops on 2021-22 season

By Allie Berube
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new coach in Chocolatetown; Scott Allen takes over as the 27th head coach in Hershey Bears franchise history. He sat down with The Sports Extra Podcast to talk about his coaching philosophy, Spencer Carbery’s influence and playing hockey as a kid outside of Boston. Allen brings 25 years of coaching experience to Hershey, including the past two seasons as an assistant on the Bears bench.

